He also turns people away who are not prepared or flexible in the housing of the animal — now and for its future growth.

Tortoises are the most popular animal, followed closely by the bearded dragon.

Graeme has been buying, breeding, caring for and selling reptiles for 20 years although his love of birds as been lifelong.

Animals on his Katikati south property include (reptiles) cunningham skinks, water dragons, bearded dragons, blue tongue skinks and leopard geckos. Then there are tortoises — red eared, snake neck, painted and leaf. There are also newts, guinea pigs, chinchillas, multiple species of parrots, ostriches, alpacas and they even have a cow. A pack of rottweilers guard the property. Graeme loves all animals. Except cats, Graeme hates cats.

“They’re mischievous little s***s,” he says.

His aim is to keep bloodlines going on many species.

“The idea is to bring in new bloodlines to set up another group so if it collapses in one area, we have another one. There are a lot of people my age who are doing the birds but if we don’t get the younger people interested, everything will just die out.”

His fasciation with birds started at a young age.

“On my seventh birthday my uncle showed up with a pair of golden pheasants and some pigeons, he was a bird nut.

“By age 13, I had 20 aviaries. I started breeding birds and selling them and from then it’s just skyrocketed.”

Among the animals of Reptile World are reptiles, chinchillas, guinea pigs, ostriches, alpacas, multiple species of birds and more.

His first reptile was a blue tongue skink, which he still has. The blue tongues are his favorites.

The most requested animals are tortoises, he says, as they are super cute and are easy to feed as they are grass-fed. The bearded dragon comes a close second as they are also easy to feed and make great pets.

“When they get older you can put them on your shoulder and they’ll stay there all day.”

Graeme sells to buyers throughout the country. Exporting and importing reptiles in New Zealand is prohibited except in certain circumstances and with permissions.

Graeme works three days a week at Claymark. He loves the lifestyle and feels really blessed, he says.

Graeme and wife Donna will showcase several species of reptiles at Katikati A&P Show in February.

INFO: www.reptileworld.co.nz Visits are strictly by appointment only.

The Details

What: Katikati A&P Show

Where: Uretara Domain, Katikati

When: February 2, 9am-4pm