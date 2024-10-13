MP For Coromandel Scott Simpson.

Scott Simpson is the MP for Coromandel

OPINION

It’s been a year since the 2023 general election and I’m pleased to report the Government is making good progress to get the country back on track.

We’ve taken meaningful steps to restore law and order by giving police stronger powers to tackle gangs, significantly increased funding for life-changing medicines and delivered income tax relief.

Here in the Western Bay of Plenty, it’s exciting to see quite a few local infrastructure projects included in the list of 149 developments to be considered under the Fast-track Approvals Bill. This process is designed to cut through bureaucracy, enabling projects of national and regional significance to proceed more quickly and efficiently.