Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Pleasing to see local infrastructure projects included in Fast-track Approvals Bill: Scott Simpson

By Scott Simpson
Katikati Advertiser·
2 mins to read
MP For Coromandel Scott Simpson.

MP For Coromandel Scott Simpson.

Scott Simpson is the MP for Coromandel

OPINION

It’s been a year since the 2023 general election and I’m pleased to report the Government is making good progress to get the country back on track.

We’ve taken meaningful steps to restore law and order by giving police stronger powers to tackle gangs, significantly increased funding for life-changing medicines and delivered income tax relief.

Here in the Western Bay of Plenty, it’s exciting to see quite a few local infrastructure projects included in the list of 149 developments to be considered under the Fast-track Approvals Bill. This process is designed to cut through bureaucracy, enabling projects of national and regional significance to proceed more quickly and efficiently.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I’m thrilled the SH2 Tākitimu Northern Link stage two from Tauranga to Ōmokoroa is being considered, as well as the Kaimai Windfarm project and expansions of the Katikati quarry and the OceanaGold mine in Waihī.

These are significant developments that will make travel easier, grow the local economy and create jobs.

Each project will be reviewed by an expert panel, which will assess its environmental effects. It will balance environmental protection with the need for growth, and if the environmental impacts are deemed excessive, the panel can decline the project.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Throughout the country, the initial list of projects being considered for fast-tracking will enable the construction of up to 55,000 new homes, deliver up to 180km of new road, rail, and public transport routes, and 22 renewable electricity projects, adding up to 3 gigawatts of generation capacity to New Zealand’s electricity system.

That’s confirmation this Government is committed to rebuilding the economy and delivering for New Zealanders.


Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser