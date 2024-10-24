Ashley Hall, Sam Prendergast, Sandra Portegys and students Maia Groucott and Karli Steenberg at the Hamurana Rd and Tralee St intersection.

A busy intersection near Ōmokoroa Point School will be made safer for children walking, scootering and biking to school, after a couple of concerned Year 8 students worked with Western Bay of Plenty District Council to come up with a solution.

Student leaders Karli Steenberg and Maia Groucott gave a presentation to the council, asking for a pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Hamurana Rd and Tralee St, due to increasing road and foot traffic in the area.

Following the meeting, council project engineer transportation Sam Prendergast and road safety engineer Ashley Hall met on site with the students and principal Sandra Portegys to discuss what improvements could be made.

Because of visibility issues, a designated pedestrian crossing wasn’t considered suitable for the location; however, council decided instead to install a raised pedestrian platform to help slow traffic, and a refuge island wide enough for pedestrians and cyclists as they cross Tralee St. The students were also asked to create signs to help spread the road safety message.

“Unfortunately, due to the existing geometry of the intersection, it was difficult to place a designated pedestrian crossing across Tralee St at a location where it would be utilised efficiently,” says Ashley.