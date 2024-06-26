It is now intended to locate the dog park within the future active reserve at the corner of Prole Rd and Ōmokoroa Rd.

Both Links View Drive Reserve and Precious Family Reserve are considered dead dogs as locations for any prospective dog exercise area in Ōmokoroa.

Western Bay of Plenty District councillors discussed the matter at this week’s strategy and policy committee, before ruling out both existing reserves as potential locations.

Community consultation on the location of Ōmokoroa’s proposed dog exercise area ran earlier this year. There were 892 individual submissions from the public, 171 of these were against a dog exercise area and the majority were in support of it.

However, the two proposed locations Links View Drive Reserve and Precious Family Reserve were opposed - 321 and 324 respectively.

