Matahui School students hit a bullseye with a successful, revamped school production of the legend of Robin Hood.
Robin Hood and the Sherwood Hoodies is a musical comedy rendition of the original story – with shocks, surprises, comedy and catchy songs added.
The performance was at the end of the term. Principal Mary Woods says there were a lot of nerves, ‘’but afterwards, the students were buzzing, having enjoyed their experience of performing on stage and seeing the audience reaction, which included a lot of laughs.”