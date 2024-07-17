Mary says putting on a school production is no small feat.

‘’Planning begins during the January school holidays followed by auditions, make-up sessions, costume fittings, dress rehearsals, and practices. Our students worked incredibly hard, learning lines, perfecting their timing and managing props.”

King John.

Last term the multiple intelligence school focused on drama, music and the arts.

Mary says exposure to the arts fosters creativity, improves self-esteem and introduces students to topics such as history and technology.

Students visited Tauranga’s Historic Village to watch a screening of the Disney animated movie Robin Hood.

Matahui School teachers perform "I Need a Hero".

They made bows and arrows and practised archery as part of their forest school learning, reinforcing concepts in a fun way.

Staff helped to create the stage backdrop, manage the lighting and choreography, and parents also helped with props, make-up, face paint, costumes, photos and Triac Industries provided the lights.



