Merry adaptation of Robin Hood at Matahui School

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
Frier Tuck and Robin Hood.

Matahui School’s production Robin Hood and the Sherwood Hoodies stole audience hearts earlier this month.

Matahui School students hit a bullseye with a successful, revamped school production of the legend of Robin Hood.

Robin Hood and the Sherwood Hoodies is a musical comedy rendition of the original story – with shocks, surprises, comedy and catchy songs added.

The performance was at the end of the term. Principal Mary Woods says there were a lot of nerves, ‘’but afterwards, the students were buzzing, having enjoyed their experience of performing on stage and seeing the audience reaction, which included a lot of laughs.”

The Skunk Scouts.
Mary says putting on a school production is no small feat.

‘’Planning begins during the January school holidays followed by auditions, make-up sessions, costume fittings, dress rehearsals, and practices. Our students worked incredibly hard, learning lines, perfecting their timing and managing props.”

King John.
Last term the multiple intelligence school focused on drama, music and the arts.

Mary says exposure to the arts fosters creativity, improves self-esteem and introduces students to topics such as history and technology.

Students visited Tauranga’s Historic Village to watch a screening of the Disney animated movie Robin Hood.

Matahui School teachers perform "I Need a Hero".
They made bows and arrows and practised archery as part of their forest school learning, reinforcing concepts in a fun way.

Staff helped to create the stage backdrop, manage the lighting and choreography, and parents also helped with props, make-up, face paint, costumes, photos and Triac Industries provided the lights.


