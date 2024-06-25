Ōmokoroa Point School’s new sign was unveiled at their Matariki dawn celebration.

Matariki is about new beginnings, and the Ōmokoroa Point School were proud to unveil their new sign at a dawn ceremony last week.

The school has been rebranding this year to reflect their growth which includes the new school sign and logo, the re-establishment of their radio station and their own school book, Ōmokoroa Point School, Where We Belong.

The sign is a big part of the school’s rebranding. The unveiling last week was led by Matua Kairo, who blessed the new sign.

About 270 people attended including 24 international students from Hong Kong.

Principal Sandra Portegys says the students were excited when the black cover came off the new school sign as it had been covered up for weeks, “and they were all curious as to what was under it’'.

The unveiling at dawn was followed by a Matariki breakfast, where there was entertainment by the senior kapa haka group and the storybook How My Koro Became a Star was read.

A hāngī was held for the community and the children had watched the process throughout the day.

The new logo and sign “represents everything that is important at Ōmokoroa Point School’', Sandra says.

The kuaka (bar-tailed godwit) represents the characteristics they want to grow in their students.

Celebrations included kapa haka and a hāngī.

“We refer to this as our learner profile - thinker, citizen and navigator. Our kuaka is not flying solo, it is with others. Our kuaka share the lead. They know when it’s their turn to do the hard work out front and use their knowledge and skills to guide others.’’

The colours of the sign reflect the blues and greens in the harbour, surrounding trees and the land.

The environment and harbour is represented. Islands Matakana, Motuhoa and Rangiwaea provide protection from the sea, and the Kaimai ranges provide shelter from the winds.



