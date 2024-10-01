Aidan Heaven with his favourite print in the exhibition, Jane by Louis Rhead. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Aidan Heaven with his favourite print in the exhibition, Jane by Louis Rhead. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

The art of enhancing fine art is on display at Katikati’s Carlton Gallery.

Katipo Creative specialise in fine art printing where images are printed from a digital file but are upscaled, repaired, added to, made vibrant and manipulated, creating a new brand piece of fine art.

Timeless Impression is the first exhibition by the local design and print studio being held at The Arts Junction gallery in Katikati.

Graphic design specialist Aidan Heaven searched thousands of images for the exhibition. The images were from the vast selection of royalty-free, public domain images of the Smithsonian Museum archives.