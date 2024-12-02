A work by Katikati artist Michelle Fokerd.

Michelle Fokerd has a story to tell, for someone who cannot.

The Katikati self-taught artist is a caregiver for a patient in the late stages of dementia.

She was inspired by the stories of the woman she looks after. With the woman unable to record her life story, Michelle created art pieces to help tell it visually. She translated stories into colourful canvases.

The artist has been painting and carving for 14 years, specialising in acrylic pouring, wood and pumice carvings.

Michelle is exhibiting at Carlton Gallery with artists Teresa Smith and Louise Wood until December 26.