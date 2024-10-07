Artist impression of the first stage of the Katikati Sport and Recreation Centre.
The Katikati Sport and Recreation Centre group has announced the first stage of the new community building will soon be submitted for building consent.
Six years of planning has gone into designing a building that will be a “lifesaver” for many groups, says spokesman Ben Warren, particularly for small groups with no way to afford to build individually. The new build will service the needs of more than seven clubs and groups.
Western Bay of Plenty District Council reserves and facility manager Peter Watson says the project was identified in the Moore Park concept plan in 2018, when the Katikati/Waihī Beach ward reserve management plan was reviewed.
“Council will be working through the public consultation process shortly for the proposed lease for the new facility. Council has also identified funding in the 2024-34 long-term plan towards building publicly available toilets that will be incorporated into the facility design.
“It will be wonderful to see a new community facility established at Moore Park to support the growing demand of the club’s and park users.”
The cost of the build including fit-out is budgeted at $1.25 million.
Katikati Sport and Recreation Centre is a charity and will soon be approaching members and the community for support. The project will need the backing of the funding agencies.
The clubs have raised a significant amount in getting the project to its present stage, Ben says.
“Much of this community build is about providing for younger generations and for the future. It will also provide many opportunities for our older generations. It is especially about having modern, much-needed facilities in our own community”.
After the stage one build is completed, the focus moves to the second stage, a 1500sq m community indoor centre that will cater for multiple sports and indoor users that do not yet exist in Katikati.