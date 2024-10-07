Artist impression of the rear of the centre.

“They account for more than 500 outdoor participants. Katikati Sea Scouts, Katikati Guides and Brownies, martial arts and other groups all need the activity space and new facilities.

“In addition, the new Kaimai Pickleball Club are bringing a new dynamic and more senior-aged users that require indoor facilities.”

The building will service more than 900 active users and more than 1100 members.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council reserves and facility manager Peter Watson says the project was identified in the Moore Park concept plan in 2018, when the Katikati/Waihī Beach ward reserve management plan was reviewed.

“Council will be working through the public consultation process shortly for the proposed lease for the new facility. Council has also identified funding in the 2024-34 long-term plan towards building publicly available toilets that will be incorporated into the facility design.

“It will be wonderful to see a new community facility established at Moore Park to support the growing demand of the club’s and park users.”

The cost of the build including fit-out is budgeted at $1.25 million.

Katikati Sport and Recreation Centre is a charity and will soon be approaching members and the community for support. The project will need the backing of the funding agencies.

The clubs have raised a significant amount in getting the project to its present stage, Ben says.

“Much of this community build is about providing for younger generations and for the future. It will also provide many opportunities for our older generations. It is especially about having modern, much-needed facilities in our own community”.

After the stage one build is completed, the focus moves to the second stage, a 1500sq m community indoor centre that will cater for multiple sports and indoor users that do not yet exist in Katikati.