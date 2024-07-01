Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Katikati Police Report: SH2 disruption, burglaries, theft and petrol drive-offs

Katikati Advertiser
By Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh
2 mins to read
Traffic build-up on SH2 on Tuesday morning.

Traffic build-up on SH2 on Tuesday morning.

June 19-25

A nose to tail collision on June 25 along State Highway 2 Minden near Munro Rd in the early morning commute caused considerable traffic disruption as one lane was blocked for a period time.

Burglaries:

June 23 - Katikati Croquet Club was entered and a container of petrol was stolen (see apprehensions).

June 20-22 - A garage was entered at a Thornton Rd, Katikati, address and multiple Ryobi battery tools taken. We have recovered a number of the tools from a Katikati address and inquiries are continuing.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

June 19 - There were burglaries to two properties on Snodgrass Rd near SH2 and a nearby property. Offenders have targeted garages/sheds. DeWalt tools were stolen.

June 23 - On Sunday night a lone offender has been observed on CCTV entering commercial yards on Marshall Rd looking for goods to steal. He managed to get away with spray guns, paints and thinners from a shed.

Theft:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There were petrol drive-offs reported in Katikati and Minden.

Unlawfully taken motor vehicles:

June 22 - A black 2005 Nissan Elgrand, rego KZC532 was stolen from Holyoake Tce, Ōmokoroa.

Found property:

A large tent was found in Katikati.

Arrests and apprehensions:

June 24 - A 38-year-old Katikati man has been arrested and charged with burglary to Katikati Croquet Club.

June 21 - A 26-year-old Tauranga woman who crashed into parked vehicles on Bert Wall Drive in Ōmokoroa returned a high breath alcohol reading and will appear in court on driving charges and alcohol-related charges.

A 32-year-old Katikati man was charged with assaulting a person in a family relationship and issued with tickets in relation to overtaking vehicles at local pedestrian crossings.

A 38-year-old Auckland man was arrested in Whakatāne for threatening to kill, breach of a protection order, wilful damage and theft. Most charges relate to an alleged incident at Whakamarama earlier in the week.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser