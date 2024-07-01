June 19 - There were burglaries to two properties on Snodgrass Rd near SH2 and a nearby property. Offenders have targeted garages/sheds. DeWalt tools were stolen.

June 23 - On Sunday night a lone offender has been observed on CCTV entering commercial yards on Marshall Rd looking for goods to steal. He managed to get away with spray guns, paints and thinners from a shed.

Theft:

There were petrol drive-offs reported in Katikati and Minden.

Unlawfully taken motor vehicles:

June 22 - A black 2005 Nissan Elgrand, rego KZC532 was stolen from Holyoake Tce, Ōmokoroa.

Found property:

A large tent was found in Katikati.

Arrests and apprehensions:

June 24 - A 38-year-old Katikati man has been arrested and charged with burglary to Katikati Croquet Club.

June 21 - A 26-year-old Tauranga woman who crashed into parked vehicles on Bert Wall Drive in Ōmokoroa returned a high breath alcohol reading and will appear in court on driving charges and alcohol-related charges.

A 32-year-old Katikati man was charged with assaulting a person in a family relationship and issued with tickets in relation to overtaking vehicles at local pedestrian crossings.

A 38-year-old Auckland man was arrested in Whakatāne for threatening to kill, breach of a protection order, wilful damage and theft. Most charges relate to an alleged incident at Whakamarama earlier in the week.