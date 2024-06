Traffic build-up on SH2 this morning.

A crash is causing delays on State Highway 2, between Whakamarama and Te Puna this morning.

A police spokesman said they were alerted to a two-vehicle crash at Minden about 7.25am.

The crash happened between Munro Rd and Gill Lane and blocked one lane.

Minor injuries were reported and the road was cleared shortly before 8.30am, he said.

Delays are expected while the crash is cleared.