Burglaries:

Trailers seem to be in high demand by thieves at the moment. Consider parking them somewhere safe and securing them with a tow ball lock or similar.

October 2 - Overnight a large tandem trailer with a tipping deck was stolen from a Hyde Rd, Katikati address.

A 15 HP outboard motor was stolen from a boat at a Tanners Pt Rd address.

October 2 – Overnight an attempt has been made to break into a SUV parked on Fairview Rd, Katikati.

October 3 – A maintenance shed on upper Busby Rd, Katikati was entered. An alarm was activated and the offenders fled empty-handed.

October 7 - A barn was entered on a Bransley Grove, Katikati property overnight. A number of tools were stolen.

Over the weekend a trailer was stolen from a commercial yard on Wairoa Rd, Te Puna.

Sometime during the last two weeks, a lifesize 3D Sika deer target together with antlers was stolen from a bush area off Hot Springs Rd. The target is used by the Western Bay Bowhunters Club.





Other:

On October 7 at about 2pm an equipment shed at Katikati College was set alight causing extensive damage. Katikati Volunteer Fire Brigade attended and extinguished the blaze. Police are following a line of inquiry.

Two more social media market frauds have been reported. Once again, people need to be aware that this platform is crawling with fraudsters.

Police say they have limited resources to investigate these crimes, and their advice is not to buy items on this platform unless you have the item in your hand.





Unlawfully taken motor vehicles:

October 7 - A Vauxhall Opel ex-hearse was advertised on a social media market website and was stolen by the person who came to test drive it in Katikati. Police recovered it abandoned in Tangitu Rd, Te Puna the following day. Inquiries are continuing.

Found property: An amount of loose cash was found in the Katikati township.





Arrests and apprehensions:

October 5 - A 78-year-old Ōmokoroa man was processed and charged with drink driving on Prole Rd.