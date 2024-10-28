Katikati Community Toy Library is reaching out to the local community for support after losing $7000 worth of funds due to a carpet company liquidation.
For the past two years Katikati Community Toy Library (KCTL) committee has been raising funds and securing specialised equipment to begin to offer the community a weekly activity for youngsters aged under 5 to play called Minikidi – like a Tumble Time but with a twist – at its Henry Rd base.
With the equipment and funding ready – and a total repaint of the toy library earlier this year – the KCTL committee’s last hurdle to overcome to open Minikidi was replacing the facility’s carpet.
“The carpet is more than 20 years old and very dirty and grimy, and has stains, and when youngsters play on it their clothing becomes filthy,” says toy librarian Sandy Goode.
“So we need new carpet before Minikidi can begin.”