Katikati Community Toy Library needs donations due to funding setback

Katikati Advertiser
3 mins to read
Toy librarian Sandy Goode with the worn-out, stained old carpet inside the Katikati Community Toy Library that needs replacing.

Katikati Community Toy Library is reaching out to the local community for support after losing $7000 worth of funds due to a carpet company liquidation.

For the past two years Katikati Community Toy Library (KCTL) committee has been raising funds and securing specialised equipment to begin to offer the community a weekly activity for youngsters aged under 5 to play called Minikidi – like a Tumble Time but with a twist – at its Henry Rd base.

With the equipment and funding ready – and a total repaint of the toy library earlier this year – the KCTL committee’s last hurdle to overcome to open Minikidi was replacing the facility’s carpet.

“The carpet is more than 20 years old and very dirty and grimy, and has stains, and when youngsters play on it their clothing becomes filthy,” says toy librarian Sandy Goode.

“So we need new carpet before Minikidi can begin.”

The KCTL committee recently secured funding for the carpet and paid a deposit of $7000 to a carpet company to replace the library’s carpet – only to discover this month that the company has gone into liquidation and can not do the work or refund the $7000 deposit.

“When we found out [about the company’s liquidation] our hearts just sank,” Sandy says. “We were absolutely devastated.”

The KCTL committee has contacted the liquidator and registered the deposit but has since learned the $7000 is unrecoverable.

“We are so gutted,” Sandy says. “We have worked really hard in the last few years to get this new activity off the ground for youngsters – and carpeting our library was the last thing we needed to do before we can begin Minikidi in early-2025.

“Not only that but the toy library and its users really need this carpet replaced for its operation.”

Sandy says the KCTL committee now has only one option – to fundraise the $7000 to get the carpet laid by a new company.

“We just have to keep pushing forward to make this happen – our library members and the community have been waiting for Minikidi to begin. I have families asking every week when it will start.”

The KCTL committee has set up a Givealittle page. They want to get the new carpet laid before Christmas so Minikidi – and the toy library – can begin 2025 on a high.

“We have a new carpet company lined up to get the work done – we just need the $7000 to make it happen,” said Sandy.

“So please, please help us if you can.”

Go to the toy library’s Givealittle page to donate.


Katikati Community Toy Library Inc is at 13 Henry Rd, Katikati. Open hours: Tuesday 6.30-8pm, Wednesday 2.30–4pm, Saturday 9–10am. Contact 027 5558897 or joinus@katikatitoylibrary.org.nz

