The KCTL committee recently secured funding for the carpet and paid a deposit of $7000 to a carpet company to replace the library’s carpet – only to discover this month that the company has gone into liquidation and can not do the work or refund the $7000 deposit.

“When we found out [about the company’s liquidation] our hearts just sank,” Sandy says. “We were absolutely devastated.”

The KCTL committee has contacted the liquidator and registered the deposit but has since learned the $7000 is unrecoverable.

“We are so gutted,” Sandy says. “We have worked really hard in the last few years to get this new activity off the ground for youngsters – and carpeting our library was the last thing we needed to do before we can begin Minikidi in early-2025.

“Not only that but the toy library and its users really need this carpet replaced for its operation.”

Sandy says the KCTL committee now has only one option – to fundraise the $7000 to get the carpet laid by a new company.

“We just have to keep pushing forward to make this happen – our library members and the community have been waiting for Minikidi to begin. I have families asking every week when it will start.”

The KCTL committee has set up a Givealittle page. They want to get the new carpet laid before Christmas so Minikidi – and the toy library – can begin 2025 on a high.

“We have a new carpet company lined up to get the work done – we just need the $7000 to make it happen,” said Sandy.

“So please, please help us if you can.”

Go to the toy library’s Givealittle page to donate.





■ Katikati Community Toy Library Inc is at 13 Henry Rd, Katikati. Open hours: Tuesday 6.30-8pm, Wednesday 2.30–4pm, Saturday 9–10am. Contact 027 5558897 or joinus@katikatitoylibrary.org.nz







