Signs are going up for the Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival. Drill queen is Katch Katikati’s Kylie Watkins.

The Katch Katikati crew are wielding staple guns, drills and step ladders to let the community know about the upcoming Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival.

The signs are now up in Katikati for the annual avo fest, which celebrates the best in food and wine, our status as avocado capital, good vibes and great music.

The signs are at Tanners Point, the corner of Mulgan St and State Highway 2, Moore Park and Chrome Cafe, with more to be erected in Waihī Beach and even Tauranga.

Last week Katch Katikati announced the headlining act for the summer event was reggae sensation Katchafire. Joining them in the line-up will be Kokomo, Tiki Taane and White Chapel Jak.

Aside from the top acts, on offer is quality food and wine - some avocado-inspired - with cooking demonstrations. The family-friendly event also has kids activities.