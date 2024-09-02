A spokesperson said each night should be full of “interest and enjoyment and, with your support, these social activities will thrive”.

New councillor sworn in

Laura Rae, of Ngati Whakaue, was officially sworn in as a Western Bay of Plenty District councillor at this month’s council meeting.

Previously chairwoman of the Maketu Community Board, Laura says as a young Māori wahine, she brings diversity to the council table.

“I am absolutely honoured to have taken up this role, and I just want to thank everybody who took the time to vote for me.”

Chris Dever was also sworn in, as an Ōmokoroa Community Board member.

Letter: ‘Thank you, Katikati’

On Monday, I tripped and fell flat on my face at the crossing outside BP.

Before I even realised what had happened four lovely people were there to help me.

Charlie phoned for the ambulance, but we decided that it wasn’t needed as Karen got me into her car to go to Katikati Medical Centre, and Zoe and Braden brought my car there. And to complete my care, Toni at the centre looked after me so kindly.

What a wonderful, caring community we live in when four people rush to help someone who has taken a fall. I am immensely grateful for their kindness and bless them mightily.

Whanga fest for bikers

A festival celebrating motorcycles is set to rev up again in Whangamatā after a hammering from Cyclone Gabrielle.

The 2025 Kickdown Festival, a weekend featuring a line-up of live music with performances from Kora, Th’ Dudes, The D4, and Dick Move, will see festival goers converge on Joe’s Farm, about 10 minutes north of the surfside town between February 6 and 8.

Beaver said the festival idea came about during the early stages of Covid-19 when they had hoped to attend a motorcycle festival overseas.

“We were supposed to be flying out to attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Festival in America, so we decided to make our own.”

Ready, steady, fish

Fishing licences are on sale now as anticipation builds for the upcoming season.

“Spring is on its way, and today marks a key date in the diary for keen anglers,” says Fish & Game New Zealand chief executive Corina Jordan.

“With the season starting on October 1, it’s a good idea for anglers to get in early and grab their licence so they can focus on sorting their gear and planning trips with friends.

The 2024-25 season licences are available in accredited sports shops and other outlets or online.