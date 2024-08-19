Ōmokoroa Community Board's new member Chris Dever.

Some would say you can’t improve on paradise, but Chris Dever is going to try.

Chris was officially sworn in as an Ōmokoroa Community Board member at Western Bay of Plenty District Council chambers, after being elected to the role last month.

“I’m a very lucky person, I live in paradise and I’m passionate about how the developments in Ōmokoroa are aligned with what the people really need to make sure that we’re a town of the future, not just a sleepy little beach village,” says Chris.

“I’ve been attending community board meetings for the last two years and I really look forward to working through the community board with the council to improve the paradise we live in.”

Chris has lived in Ōmokoroa for the past five years, having moved from Christchurch where he was the chief information officer for the Canterbury District Health Board.