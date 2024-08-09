Advertisement
In support of SH2 Katikati median barrier opposers: Scott Simpson

By Scott Simpson
2 mins to read
Coromandel MP Scott Simpson. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

Scott Simpson is MP for Coromandel

OPINION

When I attended the public meeting in Katikati a few weeks ago, it was humbling to hear from hundreds of passionate, driven community members who packed the Katikati Memorial Hall to oppose the installation of median barriers on State Highway 2.

People shared their fears that emergency services would be delayed getting to their properties, the inconvenience of having to travel further every day, and the frustration that authorities weren’t listening to their concerns. The speakers were straight to the point and determined the community’s voice would be heard.

There has been a real groundswell about this issue. I’d like to thank everyone who spoke at the meeting and those who have been contacting me over the past few months. Your concerns are always at the top of my mind whenever I speak to Transport Minister Simeon Brown and NZ Transport Agency.

It may have taken longer than anyone wanted, but I appreciate that NZTA has finally heeded the calls from the community and announced it will be reconsidering some of its proposed work. It won’t result in the removal of all the median barriers, but it’s a more workable outcome that strikes the balance between safety and practicality.

This is a well-deserved victory for everyone who has rallied against the median barriers restricting access to their properties along SH2.

I haven’t given up on encouraging NZTA to come up with a more practical solution and I won’t.

