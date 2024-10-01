Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Government’s new parking penalties take effect

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
Penalties increase from today for parking violations, especially for misuse of disabled car parks.

Penalties increase from today for parking violations, especially for misuse of disabled car parks.

New parking penalties introduced by the Government come into force across the Western Bay of Plenty and the rest of the country from today, significantly increasing fines for a range of parking violations.

One of the most notable changes is the increased penalty for the misuse of car parks for disabled people - the fine has risen from $150 to $750.

Other key changes include:

● Parking on the footpath, which has increased from $40 to $70

● Parking on broken yellow lines, which has increased from $60 to $100

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

● Parking over the time limit, which has increased from $14-$57, to $20-$97, depending on the amount of time overstayed

● Failing to pay for parking has increased from $40 to $70, however this does not affect drivers in the Western Bay of Plenty District where there are no paid car parks.

The Government announced the updated parking penalties at the end of August, with an implementation date of October 1.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Most parking infringement fees were set in 2004. The Government’s changes apply a Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase to parking infringement fees, resulting in around a 70% increase. Where fees were set post 2004, the Government has aligned the increase with similar offences for consistency.

A full list of the penalties is outlined in the Land Transport (Offences and Penalties) Amendment Regulations 2024.


Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser