Penalties increase from today for parking violations, especially for misuse of disabled car parks.

New parking penalties introduced by the Government come into force across the Western Bay of Plenty and the rest of the country from today, significantly increasing fines for a range of parking violations.

One of the most notable changes is the increased penalty for the misuse of car parks for disabled people - the fine has risen from $150 to $750.

Other key changes include:

● Parking on the footpath, which has increased from $40 to $70

● Parking on broken yellow lines, which has increased from $60 to $100