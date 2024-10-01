New parking penalties introduced by the Government come into force across the Western Bay of Plenty and the rest of the country from today, significantly increasing fines for a range of parking violations.
One of the most notable changes is the increased penalty for the misuse of car parks for disabled people - the fine has risen from $150 to $750.
Other key changes include:
● Parking on the footpath, which has increased from $40 to $70
● Parking on broken yellow lines, which has increased from $60 to $100