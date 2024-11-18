The best turn-out yet for the long running fair. Photo / Chris Bedford

Parked cars as far as the eye can see are a sign of a great event.

Athenree Rd was packed with cars for the annual Athenree Homestead Christmas Fair on Sunday.

Visitors streamed through the gates before the official 10am opening, many leaving with treasures they had found at the record 39 stalls. Many visitors come every year, while there were many enjoying the event for the first time.

Others wandered around, enjoying the Christmas music provided by the Katikati Concert Band. Tea, coffee and scones were provided by the team at the station. There was a popular sausage sizzle and ice cream available.

Homestead chairman Peter Morten said it was hard to accurately tell the numbers of people who came through the gate “but we are sure that today’s event was the best ever”.