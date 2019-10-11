Physiotherapy is often thought of as just helping with sprains, strains and sports injuries — and while this is a key aspect of the role, a good physiotherapist can help with a whole host of health issues from poor posture, headaches, optimal spine function, muscle and bone strengthening, and healthy ageing, says Tauranga physiotherapist Jaydn Nixon.

Jaydn and his staff offer a holistic approach to physiotherapy through the Recharge Physio Clinic based at Faulkner's Pharmacy on Cameron Rd.

Key to this is an initial in-depth hour long assessment of patients.

"We allow 60 minutes for the consultation so that we are considering the whole person, not just the sore area they are experiencing. This allows time to talk, make a physical assessment and review reports. This enables us to get to the real root of the problem."

While people often initially consult a physiotherapist after a sprain or strain, sports injury or trip or fall, if someone has an ache or pain it can stem from a number of factors as well as a specific injury.

It could be overuse, degeneration, mental stress, over training, prolonged postures, or even other health conditions related to general health, says Jaydn.

A person might come in experiencing neck pain, but in talking to them Jaydn and his team might identify that they sit for long periods with poor posture, or they use a phone a lot.

Someone with a sprained knee might need support with weight loss for example, or with help improving strength and circulation. Sore joints might be indicative of another condition such as osteoporosis or arthritis.

The most common issues the team treat include back and neck pain, shoulder injuries, and people "pushing the boat out" on their physical abilities.

Increasingly Jaydn says people are experiencing neck, back and shoulder pain associated with prolonged sitting or general lack of fitness.

Jaydn's holistic approach to physiotherapy means he is passionate about a proactive approach to wellness rather than simply a reactive treatment. The clinic provides support with exercise programmes, gym programmes, personal training, and even lifestyle coaching.

Supporting clients with information and education is a key part of the role he enjoys so that people are equipped with knowledge to prevent injuries from recurring by making changes in their movement or diet or lifestyle.

The clinic offers ergonomic assessments to check how people are moving, as well as joint mobilisation, disc and nerve mobilisation.

Recharge Physio clients benefit from the Power Plate machine in the clinic which physios often incorporate into a person's rehabilitation plan, and which Jaydn says can be more effective than traditional rehab and exercise for specific applications.

The machine looks like a large set of scales but in fact the plate vibrates. When a person places themselves on it in prescribed positions — essentially following a series of exercises on the plates that the therapist designs for them — it results in conscious and subconscious reactions in the body.

As well as helping a person recover from injury faster, the Power Plates can improve balance, muscle, bone and connective tissue strength and circulation.

"There are research-proven positive effects on bone, muscle, balance training, hormonal systems, circulation, pain response and more."

As the Power Plates are a form of resistance training it burns energy and increases resting rehabilitation, meaning it can assist with weight loss and toning if people complete two to three sessions of 20 to 30 minutes a week.

Massage is another treatment often prescribed as part of a client's recuperation, and has many benefits, physical and mental.

"It improves circulation, reduces muscle tension and pain, and is great for general relaxation."

Another treatment the clinic offers is dry needling which is when the physiotherapist uses a fine needle to treat a muscle experiencing pain or dysfunction, working on 'trigger points' in the body.

The clinic also offers 'body warrant of fitness' consultations lasting three hours over two sessions. You don't have to have a specific pain or area of discomfort, says Jaydn. Perhaps you are just not feeling your best.

"Some things may be obvious to you, but a lot won't be."

The thorough body check includes assessment of posture, spine mobility, range of joints motion, balance checks, heart rate and blood pressure, body composition (weight and fat and muscle percentage), as well as lifestyle screening. It will also include tailored assessments based on any concerns or challenges, as well as your goals.

The client receives a written report including recommendations of how to correct any dysfunctions, and a specific plan to help you reach goals and simply enjoy life more fully.

Clients can trust that at Recharge Physio they are in good hands with Jaydn and the team. Jaydn has been a physio since 2002 and previously worked as a physiotherapist at Waikato Hospital as well as six years in a private Auckland physiotherapy practice attached to a medical centre. He has also worked in private practice physiotherapy in Cambridge, UK, London and Sydney.

He has assisted in Power Plate education and training in New Zealand, Asia and the Pacific, and has been a guest lecturer in Sports Injuries at Unitec, Auckland.

He has also completed courses in spinal manipulation, dry needling, pelvis rehabilitation and athletic performance mentoring.

When he is not treating clients, Jaydn walks the talk of keeping the body and mind fit and healthy and is a keen surfer, wakeboarder, snowboarder, bush walker and "wannabe dancer".

He is keen to stress he is not a one man band in the clinic and is surrounded by a team that includes fulltime physio Joe, who works alongside Jaydn. "He is excellent, thorough, caring and ambitious which is a great combination for a physio."

The team also includes an experienced massage therapist, Klara, who works on Saturdays, and virtual admin support.

