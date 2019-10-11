Do you feel like you are a loser at life and just can't get how others are "winning" all the time?

Well, check in first on your own B.S.

That is, your own Belief Systems. Or you can use the other version of that B.S. term if you prefer. Both apply.

You see, if you believe you are too young, dumb or not deserving enough to win at life, then that will be your result and reality.

I know this because I was once that awkward kid who believed all those above listed negative thought patterns. These twisted about in my head non-stop like a non-stop washing machine cycle. These thoughts held me back — for way too long — until I decided instead to be a girl who has way more grit!

You see, all our beliefs have a powerful impact and consequences. The knack is to learn how to quit those negative thought patterns before they take a grip.

Here are some tips to help. They helped me — so I know they can help others. I've also used some of this advice to help coach some of my clients to lose weight, get fit and live a life they love more. I hope one of these tips helps you. Please share them with someone you know who may be feeling "stuck" on that "washing machine cycle".

1 Identify your own limiting beliefs and write them down. Then swap these things about and embrace empowering beliefs instead, ie, the old B.S. might have been "I'm not pretty enough". The empowering belief will be "the truth is that I am unique and beautiful and I am enough!"

2 Get some grit girl and understand where you fall down — and then do what you need to in order to propel yourself forwards, ie. understand where you might be lacking or an area that you might need to upskill in to get ahead ... then work hard at uplifting yourself in that area in "lifting up". Then be okay while you are on that journey. Good things do take time.

3 Get a Girl (or Boy) Guide. What I mean by that, is get a girl (or guy) you admire to mentor you and learn from. Don't be afraid to ask for advice. No one in this world ever got where they are completely on their own. They've had a helping, guiding, caring hand.

— Rachel Grunwell is a wellness expert and author of the book Balance: Food, Health + Happiness. Find Rachel via inspiredhealth.co.nz, Instagram (@rachelgrunwell) or InspiredHealthNZ's Facebook.