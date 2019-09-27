When you work in any form of the entertainment industry, you get asked to do some weird things.

I once covered myself in shaving foam and kiwifruit and took a pic sitting on my parents' toilet to mimic a Vodafone ad from years ago. I was an intern at that stage. I needed the gig.

I've run down Oriental Parade in Wellington at 7.15am in the middle of winter in just my boxers and a bike helmet straight in to a giant gong. Speaking of winter, I've lost count of the mid-winter charity swims I've done. They never get any easier (though they are kind of fun and usually for a super good cause). I got asked to do a naked one a few years ago. I declined.

I once got campylobacter and had to do a radio show at the beach, where we had dumped 5 tonnes of snow for a winter festival. I lost a bet with my co-host and had to get pelted with snowballs for a minute straight (a minute is a long time). I've had a 'W' waxed in to my leg because I lost a bet. The wax was over heated and I got blistered burns and a visit to A & E for my trouble.

Advertisement

I MC'd the final New Year's concert at the Mount and tripped heading back to the stage to announce a new act and split my head open.

For me they are all content — a good yarn if you will. That's what entertainment is, right?

A good yarn shared with others.

So when I was given the opportunity to willingly get my hand set on fire, on a stage, in front of hundreds of children, I naturally jumped at the chance!

That's a lie, I was, um, 'gently coerced'.

It was for a thing called STEM Fest (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics). Nano Girl (look her up, she's super impressive and one of the most intelligent people I've ever met) set me on fire, it didn't hurt a bit and science is damn cool!

Most kids when you ask them what an engineer is will draw an old (first problem), man (second problem), in a white coat (third problem), with glasses (fourth problem).

Kids have to actually seek out science rather than get taught it on the regular like maths and English.

Advertisement

Does that sound wrong to you? It does to me. Maybe had I been exposed to science at a younger age I wouldn't have to endure the physical trials I've made a habit of in radio world!

STEM Fest is coming to Tauranga on October 12, they're shutting down Durham St for it. All of the tickets for it are now taken, close to 5000! The only way you can win them is by listening to This Hits 95FM. Ah there was the point of getting set alight! We start giving them away next week.

— Will Johnston is the local 9am-3pm host for The Hits Bay of Plenty 95FM. He's also a celebrant and MC. Follow Will on Instagram on @radiowill.