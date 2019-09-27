Viet Lane is one of the exciting restaurants that has just opened at the new-look Bayfair Shopping Centre.

Recently we dined mid-week at this new eatery. Being an early riser, we booked a 6pm table for two and were refreshingly surprised that the restaurant was already almost full and buzzing.

Dinner is casual dining so you are encouraged to come along anytime and if there is a short wait for a table you could start with a pre-dinner drink at the bar.

Viet Lane is the second restaurant opened by Lien Nguyen and chef David Cao. Viet De Cuisine on Tauranga's Strand opened a year ago.

With a warm welcome from restaurant manager Michael, we were seated and then took time to look and absorb the surrounds. The restaurant is intimate but with large glass bi-fold doors, the restaurant has a lovely sense of space. The décor has been designed by Mount Maunganui designers, First Principle Architects, and reflects the Asian influence.

The interior of Viet Lane

The feature art on the wall cleverly resembles street art and gives the restaurant a sophisticated casual look.

Lien kindly joined us to explain the comprehensive menu that is divided into Small plates, Pho/Noodles, Big plates, Curry, Salads, Vegetarian, Sides and if you have any room left — Desserts.

Lien offered to order for us. And so, the Asian-infused culinary journey began.

We'll have

We started with a selection of small plates which included Ha Noi Spring Rolls — golden fried rice paper rolls filled with pork mince, mushrooms, glass noodles, kumara and nuoc cham sauce — $9, and Hue Fresh Rolls — rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, steamed pork, prawn, lettuce, pickled carrot, daikon and crushed peanuts — $9. We love spring rolls and to have a choice of fried or fresh spring rolls was a bonus. Both were full of flavour with just the right amount of spice.

Tasty options at Viet Lane

Just as we were deciding on the big plate options, Lien arrived at our table with additional options off the Small Plate menu. The Crisp Rice Flake Tarakihi — tarakihi fish coated by green flake, dill and garlic and dressed with the Viet Lane special sauce — $14, and the Pillow Cake — stuffed with chicken mince, mushroom, carrot, onion, herbs and served with a nouc cham sauce — $12. Delicious.

We enjoyed all that we tasted but we have both agreed the Crisp Rice Flake Tarakihi was the ultimate pick of the small plates. The delicate Asian flavours paired with the fresh fish was delicious.

We adjusted our clothing as we moved on to the big plates. We were greeted with a spectacular flaming Hapuka Green Curry — braised Hapuka green curry sauce with curry leaves, ginger, chilli — $32. The dish is quite something, the vibrant green curry and the flames were an absolute statement. Served with steamed rice, this dish is spectacular and incredibly tasty. A must try!

Next we had The Shaking Beef — stir fried beef tenderloin on hot wok with special black pepper sauce, watercress, leek and onion — $29.50, followed by the Boat Fish Tarakihi marinated with galangal, lemongrass, turmeric, chilli. It was panfried and served with rice noodles, a sprinkle of roasted peanuts and nuoc cham sauce, $28.

Dishes are beautifully presented

We also had Lemongrass Chicken — chicken thigh marinated with lemongrass, chilli and five spice, grilled and served with potato and mushroom, $24. Perfectly cooked and tasty. The Shaking Beef was a huge hit. Tender and tasty with just enough heat to set off the watercress, leek and onions.

To finish off the delicious dinner, dessert was served. Mango Sago — rice mango, condensed milk, tapioca and coconut cream, $12, and icecream — fresh icecream, dried fruit, whipped cream and chocolate sauce, $12. These light desserts were the perfect choice to end the evening.

The verdict

To be honest, to single out one dish is doing the Michelin Star chef a disservice. Each plate we tried at Viet Lane was delicious. Viet Lane's menu offers food that is bursting with fresh, delicate flavours that were light and delicious. The diverse menu makes use of local-sourced ingredients including farm-fresh, hand selected vegetables. Paired with great staff, Viet Lane is sure to give you an unforgettable experience.

Viet Lane is one of the exciting new restaurants at Bayfair's Dine

the details

Viet Lane

Vietnamese fusion restaurant

Bayfair, 19 Girven Rd, Mount Maunganui Open seven days, 10am-10pm.

Full licensed

Phone: 07-572 1268

www.vietlane.com