More than 100 people who work for charities will be among the first to see Tarnished Frocks and Divas show Xanthia when it opens at the Trustpower Arena on September 25.

A wide cross section of Bay of Plenty charities will be represented over 14 tables of eight which have been donated by Tarnished Frocks and Divas.

"Tarnished Frocks and Divas is a charitable trust itself. Most of our cast and crew are volunteers. We trustees mulled over how we could recognise the huge contribution that volunteers make throughout New Zealand and to our community in particular," says Anne Pankhurst, Tarnished Frocks and Divas chairwoman. So, they reserved 14 tables for opening night and put out the word, asking people to nominate charities they felt deserved a great night out.

"We were overwhelmed with nominations," says Anne.

In a democratic process, the Tarnished Frocks and Divas trustees identified the ones they felt were most worthy.

"While we did lean slightly towards charities relating to women, we were delighted to invite a good mix of very worthy recipients."

Anne is sorry they can't afford to invite all 39 charities nominated but says they will offer discounted tickets to the others.

"Our 14 charity tables represent nearly $20,000 in value. And while we could not give that in money, we can gift them a wonderful experience with which to reward their selfless workers."

There are still tables available to the public on opening night, Wednesday, September 25.

The show promises to kick off to a great start as the Diva cast members strut their stuff for an audience for the first time, appreciating how much pleasure they are giving to members of local charities.