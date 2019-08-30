In the week leading up to Father's Day every year, I think three things.

1. Is that THIS weekend?! Then I call my sister and her husband and try to figure out what to get Dad!

Luckily enough he's actually easy to buy or make stuff for or just call and chat to.

He pretty much always asks for some sort of book from Whitcoulls — either a sports biography, something Lee Child-ish, or something political. We generally steer away from the latter. No one needs to hear more of his Boomer rants about political things.

2. How great are dads!

Obviously I'm lucky. My old man is a great guy. He was everything you want and expect from a good dad growing up. Supportive, encouraging, loyal and fun (among many other things, but who wants to read a soppy list of positive sentiments.)

He was/is also slightly annoying, loud, and every stage on the scale of embarrassing in public — from mild to extreme. But that's what makes a good dad, I reckon. Balance.

I feel lucky to know him, be proud of him and his achievements, and just to be loved back in only the way he can.

3. Am I a decent son?

I know that seems a bit deep. But I always thought Mothers and Fathers Days should be partly about actually having a look at yourself as someone's offspring/human they helped raise. How much have you made their life easier rather than harder in the last wee while?

Have you called lately and listened to them tell you a story for the sixth time but let them tell it because they get a little joy out of it every time! Have you been to see them? Sent them a text? Taken them out for food? Or even just tried to see yourself from their perspective lately?

My selfish and busy brain did actually have a moment of clarity last Saturday. I was in Ohakune with a few friends for a weekend on the snow. Saturday was rubbish up the mountain so we went to the National Army Museum in Waiouru. Lots of my family have been in the army, including dad. He was in the army for 20 years.

While there, I remembered back to when I was a kid and in the playground other kids would say: "My dad is a builder so he can build me a house and can hammer nails better than your dad!" Then someone else chimes in with: "Yeah, well MY dad is a teacher so he can give you detention or make you do more maths homework!" Then comes: "Well my dad is a police officer and pulls people over for speeding and gets to drive really fast sometimes."

Then me, the fat kid with a bowl cut, eating a pie, says: "My dad drives a tank."

If I'd had a mic back then I would've dropped it.

So I messaged dad while at the museum and back came the response: "One of my M41 tanks used to be out the front." Turns out there's no 'used to' about it! It's still there.

So I took a pic and sent it to him because it meant something to me to be standing in front of that. And, more importantly, I knew it meant and means something to him.

He responded with a few nice words and a couple of army stories. It was lovely. It made me feel like a great son with a great dad.

Then he went in to some rant about some drop kick caller he'd heard talking politics on NewsTalk ZB that morning. Yup, still the same guy he's always been! *eyeroll* And I wouldn't have it any other way.

— Will Johnston is the local 9am-3pm host for The Hits Bay of Plenty 95FM. He's also a celebrant and MC. Follow Will on Instagram on @radiowill.