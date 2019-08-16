Fun fact according to the world of Wikipedia — biscuits are crisp cookies and cookies are chewier biscuits.

Biscuits or cookies, call them whatever you like, these dunkable treats are just like peas and carrots to a good cuppa.

Biscotti is a king pin of biscuits in Italy. Twice-cooked, they have the staying power of days in an airtight container, if you can leave them for that long. These are the ultimate of dunking biscuits — no more fishing out the bottom of the cup for that broken biscuit!

Don't try and rush the cooking process as you want them to be a light colour and you need them to be very dry right the way through the biscuit.

Advertisement

While I have used almonds in the recipe you can use pistachios or hazelnuts. Once cooked and cold, to bling them up a little melt some chocolate and dip half the biscuit into the chocolate.

Let the excess run off and place on a sheet of baking paper to dry.

Happy making, baking and dunking!

Almond Biscotti

Ingredients

2 cups plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

¾ cup slivered almonds

¾ cup caster sugar

¼ tsp salt

2 eggs

50g melted butter

¼ tsp each vanilla extract and almond essence

Method

Preheat oven to 160C fan bake. Line a baking tray with paper.

Mix all dry ingredients in a large bowl. Mix all wet ingredients in another bowl. Make a well in centre of dry and add in wet ingredients. Mix together.

Turn out on to bench and knead together lightly. Cut in half and roll into a sausage shape about 2 inches thick. Place on tray and slightly flatten. Bake for 30 minutes.

Remove from oven and cool for 20 minutes. Cut into diagonal slices and place back on tray. Bake for 12 minutes. Remove from oven and flip each biscuit over. Place back in oven for a further 12 minutes. Cool on oven tray. Place in container and enjoy a cheeky slice or two with your cuppa.

— Lemongrass Catering Company. Order your catering online 24/7, www.lemongrasscatering.co.nz. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Wedding, private event, corporate caterers.