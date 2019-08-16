If first impressions were based solely on looks, then the next 24 hours were to be spent in the company of a true winner.

Talk about "the perfect package", this has sex appeal, sophistication and class all rolled into one.

My date? The latest compact luxury SUV from Audi: the 2019 Audi Q3.

When invited back by our friends at Farmer Autovillage to review the brand new Q3, and knowing we'd get to enjoy the ride for 24 hours, we leapt at the chance.

Having recently driven the smaller, sportier A1, I was looking forward to driving and comparing the larger Audi Q3 for the next 24 hours.

I have always liked the look, space and solidness of driving a larger car. I'm definitely favouring a more masculine look and front on, the Q3 has this 'nailed', which means it is love at first sight as soon as you look at the car.

The car has a very attractive front end

Its large side and front air inlets draw your eye to the masculine front-end where eight vertical bars divide up the radiator grille, all surrounded within a striking frame and of course the glamour of the four Audi rings in pride of place at the front and centre.

It really is one good looking front end!

The new Q3 has been released in black, Pulse Orange and Chronos Gray, all suggestive of the elegance of the car.

It has also been designed with families in mind (not just because of the Wi-Fi hotspot and power outlet which anyone with teens knows are all important) but because the the back is decently roomy, putting plenty of space between squabbling siblings on a long journey.

The rear seats slide too which makes sense when you need lots of boot because you've got to deal with a push-chair, or in our case, golf clubs and a couple of suitcases.

There is plenty of boot room for everything

However for us, permanently fitted baby seats and school bags are a thing of the past. Instead, occupying the back row was a more grown up passenger, a 6ft photographer with his many bags of equipment.

The generous leg room for our back seat passenger, coupled with higher than usual head space really makes this compact SUV a roomy, spacious and comfortable ride

Dealing with our luggage in the boot, we valued the thoughtful feature of the powered tailgate which closes the boot at the touch of a button — great when you are juggling shopping and several bags to not have to pull a heavy boot down. The height of the car is perfect for getting in and out — you don't feel as if you sink in or climb in, it is a comfortable step.

These are the type of creature comforts that make you feel relaxed in the vehicle despite navigating the ever increasing Tauranga traffic.

I talked and touched my way around the high tech, high spec "touchscreen infotainment system", or, virtual cockpit which gives us a full colour digital display screen where the graphics are sharp and all is neatly integrated into the dash rather than perched on top.

Switching views is simple, including displaying the screen on the driver's dash, meaning you can keep your hands on the wheel. The screen system is cloud-connected as standard, so you get accurate real-time traffic and the like. It uses the same network to set up a Wi-Fi hotspot in the car for everyone's devices.

The virtual cockpit gives the driver all the information they need

Driving is effortless

Setting off around town, the car is nimble and easy to manoeuvre. I had no trouble making my way through busy traffic and squeezing into narrow gaps was effortless. Even though the vehicle feels roomy on the inside, and has an imposing exterior presence, it's surprisingly felt no bigger than my car when it came to sharing the streets with others.

A wide range of driver assist functions are offered as standard including parking sensors, blind spot warning and lane keeping capabilities.

The car can detect critical situations involving pedestrians, cyclists and other vehicles using the radar, and provides the driver with a visual, audible and haptic warning. If necessary it initiates emergency braking.

The standard specification also includes the lane departure warning.

We loved the park assist too which makes steering the car into a parking space easy peasy as you are steered automatically into and out of parking spaces. All the driver has to do is accelerate, brake and shift gears.

When you want to reverse out of a parallel parking space or a tight entrance, cross traffic assist is activated. This system monitors the area behind the vehicle using two radar sensors and alerts the driver in critical situations.

As well as being nifty around town, when we drove out of town on a 100km/h road, we found her agile on the open road and balanced on the highway. We took twists and turns well, handling bumpy roads with ease. Even our back seat driver commented on the smoothness and comfort from his position.

Settling nicely into cruise mode, we truly got to enjoy and savour the experience of day drive ahead.

The car is easy to drive around town

The verdict

I'd describe the past day as a bit of a tease and wetting of the whistle. The true functions and features are too many to be covered, let alone discovered in a mere 24 hours.

When I reluctantly delivered her back, Shaun, one of the Audi Sales specialists at Farmer Auto Village, took me for a parking lesson to demonstrate the amazing driver assist parking feature. It really is the beginning of the driverless car.

Shaun explained customers could, and did, come back for impromptu digital and driver assist training.

As people grew more confident and comfortable, they wanted to learn to use and experience the full capacity that comes with owning the Audi Q3.

Could I see myself owning a Q3? Yes, I'd certainly recommend adding this to the shopping list if I was in the market for a new drive and I would definitely be in touch with the Audi

Specialists at Farmer Autovillage to talk me thorough all the finer points of what this car is, and what she has to offer.

Rebecca drove the Audi Q3 35 35 TFSI Advanced, now available at Farmer Autovillage, from $60,900+ORC.

the details

Q3 35 TFSI Advanced

— Maximum retail price excluding on road costs and optional extras, $60,900

— Acceleration 0-100 km/h in 9.2 sec

— Top speed 222km/h

— Fuel consumption combined, 5.0-5.1l/100km

— Fuel tank capacity 40 litres

— Automatic stop/start function

Safety and security

— ABS with Electronic Brake Pressure Distribution and Electronic Brake Assist

— Front driver and passenger airbags with side airbags in the front seats

— Driver Assistance Systems

— Rear view camera

— Lane departure warning

— Cruise control

Exterior

— 18" cast alloy wheels

— Tyres: 235/55 R18

— Contrast package (exterior mirror housings, front spoiler lip and side skirts)

— Headlights with range adjustment

— LED taillights

Interior

— Comfort key (with Safelock)

— Alarm and immobiliser

— Audi smartphone interface

— Bluetooth mobile phone preparation

— Virtual cockpit

— For full specifications contact Farmer Autovillage