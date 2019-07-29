With my complexion developing that grey look that often descends on us midwinter, my face is in need of a good cleansing and refreshment. A midwinter reno, no less!

Ange McAinch, who runs the popular Caci Clinic in Mount Maunganui, has just opened a second clinic in the new shopping village at 1 Tara Rd.

When she invites me out to tour the new clinic — and have a treatment — I jump at the chance. It is a rainy midweek afternoon and the new clinic is a warm and welcoming environment. Bright and spacious with a huge reception area, there is also a comfortable lounge/consultation room where you can discuss treatments.

Ange McAinch, Caci Mount and Papamoa owner/operator

And a long corridor leading on to treatment rooms which on this cold winter day I need no encouragement to jump right on the bed that has been heated. Bliss!

Advertisement

Treatment - Microdermabrasion

I talk over my skin needs with my therapist. Over the winter months my skin has become dry in patches and is congested. Whereas you can go to a beauty salon and get facials that can cleanse and pamper skin on a regular basis, microdermabrasion offers an advanced cleansing and skin exfoliation.

"It is still a relaxing, pampering treatment, but we explain to clients it is not all lovely massaging — although it includes that of course, but really it is something that you are going to get long-lasting results from."

Microdermabrasion works by using a pressure tool which blows tiny crystals on to the skin's surface and then suctions them away immediately. Don't worry, it is not painful at all — you do feel a bit of pressure as the therapist moves the tool around the different areas of the face but it is more of a tingling sensation. I actually found it quite relaxing.

What this does is 'resurface' the skin — think of it like a gentle sanding. It encourages circulation and the renewal of skin cells which means that over time skin's texture is improved, and lessens the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

There is no downtime needed. It can be done as a one off treatment but a course is recommended for best results. A therapist will assess each person's skin to advise regularity. For me she recommends every three weeks.

Sonophoresis Skincare Infusion

The winter elements have been harsh on my skin, meaning I have red patches that I have been hiding with concealers. Redness can be caused by capillaries on the surface and can be exacerbated by heat or cold.

Sonophoresis Skincare Infusion is non-invasive treatment and suitable for all skin types. It works by using sound waves to strengthen capillaries, create collagen and thus increase cell turnover.

As with microdermabrasion, it improves skin tone and texture so the two treatments are good to combine. It is all a bit Star Trek, as the therapist hands me a probe attached to a machine — she then uses another tool to pass the soundwaves over the skin. You feel the skin warming as she treats each area but it is a pleasant feeling of a light massage.

Light therapy at Caci Clinic Papamoa

Light Therapy

For the last stage in my treatment, the therapist pops on protective eye wear to put me under a red lamp for 10 minutes. The light is non-invasive and safe.

The red lamp that she is using for me helps even out skin tone and like the two other treatments I have had, firms skin by boosting collagen. She explains that another option is blue light therapy for those whose skin needs healing, perhaps from severe congestion or acne. It is very relaxing lying under the lamp, with its warming sensation on the skin almost making me nod off.

Results

Immediately in the mirror I can see my skin looks refreshed and brighter. The texture feels lovely and smooth to touch and oh so clean. The treatments have been relaxing and I float back off into the evening.

Already the next day when I apply foundation, it goes on much more smoothly. Whereas I had been covering skin on my cheeks and nose with extra concealer for redness, I did not need to use it. I would definitely recommend for a midwinter boost, and will make a regular diary note to continue with the microdermabrasion as part of my skin routine to keep my skin at its best.

— Annemarie had her treatment at Caci Clinic, 1 Tara Rd, Papamoa Beach. Phone 07 220 9819