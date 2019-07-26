The hotly contested auction at the upcoming Ladies' Charity Luncheon has just got wheels, with the addition of a new MG kindly donated by Farmer Autovillage.

With a retail price plus on road coasts of more than $18,000, this is the highest value item in the auction and is expected to attract a flurry of bidders among the 1000 women attending the lunch.

Now in its third year, the Ladies' Charity Luncheon has become a premier event in the Bay and includes bubbles on arrival, entertainment throughout the day, a lavish three-course lunch, charity auction, a fashion parade and an exciting, high energy performance to conclude the event.

Jackie Cross is the vivacious MC and Tina Cross the inspirational speaker.

With this year's theme of Hope Belief and Freedom, the focus will be on raising much needed funds for two local charities; Tauranga Women's Refuge and the WBOP Blue Light Youth Driver Navigator Programme.

Much of these funds come from the auctions so organisers Leona Smith and Wendy Robertson were thrilled when Farmer Autovillage stunned them by giving a new MG.

Mike Farmer, group managing director of Farmer Autovillage; Wendy Robertson, charity lunch organiser; Samantha Headifen, marketing manager at Farmer Autovillage, Dave Briscoe, Farmer MG

Farmer Autovillage group managing director Mike Farmer told indulge the company was keen to support the event.

"They are great charitable causes and we are always keen to help give back to the community."

Last year, the firm donated scooters to the charity auction, and this year decided to offer one of its very sought after vehicles.

"MG was recently relaunched in New Zealand and this model has been in high demand — it is a great stylish vehicle with its famous badge at an exceptional price," he said.

"We have been selling a high number. Since the launch just a short time ago, MG has been an exceptionally popular vehicle, and we expect its popularity to continue to grow even more."

The MG3 Auto has a refreshed exterior, stitched leather steering wheel, satin chrome finishes, and stitching detail, while under the hood its 1.5-litre engine produces 82kW of power and uses a claimed 5.3 litres/100km.