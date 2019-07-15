Winter is here! You can't help but let the cold air fill your lungs and Jack Frost nip at your nose; what a lovely scene.

Not convinced? Every season has its own joys and challenges.

With the recent cold snap around the country, the challenges of winter have been apparent (especially for myself as a Bay of Plenty girl not prepared for South Island chill!). I have begun to notice the little things that make a difference in brightening up the bleak and gloomy days.

1 Get a keep cup. These bad boys have had a lot of press lately and for a good reason. Not only are they environmentally friendly but they have much more self-serving benefits. In winter especially, there are many cold mornings where you want to sleep in as much as you possibly can without being late. This means it's best to refine your morning routine to military precision. A keep cup is a great way to get that caffeine hit on the route to your destination and it keeps your fingers toasty warm while doing it.

2 Layers, layers and more layers. We are very lucky in the warm (relatively) Bay of Plenty that we don't need to rug up too much. But if living in Dunedin has taught me anything so far, it's not to be afraid to pile on the extra clothing. Having to take a layer off and carry it with you is so much better than going cold. Plus winter fashion is all about the layers; the great coat you can just throw on and still look a million bucks, the cute scarves, and warm boots.

3 Use your extra time wisely. In winter we tend to be at home much more than we are in those warmer months. Our inclination to hibernate kicks in, so you might as well monopolise on it. Use this extra time at home doing things that you love.

4 Switch out your usual products to moisturising ones. This is something that is easy to neglect, I know I can be a creature of habit and once I find something I like I rarely change it. But it's definitely worth switching things up for products that protect your skin and hair from the toughness of winter.

5 Get outside as much as possible. Unfortunately, many of us do not have as many opportunities to be outside this season. But for the lucky ones who do make an effort, there is a reward: we have our favourite places to ourselves. There is nothing better than having a long walk on the beach when it's empty (even in the cold).

Writer Lilli Scott is a former journalism intern at NZME, dux of Aquinas College, and proud recipient of the University of Otago Academic Excellence Entrance Scholarship. Now studying English and politics at Otago, with dreams of one day being a foreign correspondent, Lilli writes monthly for Indulge.