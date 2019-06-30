Occupation

Managing director of Perfection Enhanced Ltd and qualified permanent makeup technician.

Place of work

Specialised clinics throughout Bay of Plenty, Auckland, and Waikato.

What does your job involve?

My passion is helping women to feel great about themselves using permanent makeup. Every one of my clients is unique, so I start each course of treatments with a personalised consultation. I offer a wide range of permanent makeup services, from custom-designed feathered and ombre eyebrows to eyeliner.

Follow-up treatments are as important as the initial procedure, and I focus on ensuring each client's results are long-lasting, of the highest quality and perfectly suited to them.

Why did you get into this profession?

I've always loved the beauty industry - I originally qualified as a beauty therapist and makeup artist at Beauty Base London, the school of fashion and celebrity makeup, and am BABTAC and SPCP certified.

Ten years ago, I extended my skillset by training as a micro-pigmentation technician. At the time I was working as business development manager for the United Kingdom's leading micro-pigmentation academy, Natural Enhancement. Through this role, I was lucky enough to be trained by Tracey Simpson, managing director of Natural Enhancement. Tracey is internationally recognised as a global innovator in the field of micro-pigmentation and supplies to Harrods, Harvey Nicholls, leading plastic surgeons and the NHS, as well as BUPA.

During my time in the industry, while living in the UK, I attended micro-pigmentation conferences in Germany to further my knowledge, and also hosted regular seminars in London to upskill other micro-pigmentation technicians.

In 2010, I moved back to New Zealand. I saw an opportunity to bring the micro-pigmentation industry here to a new level, by introducing a service that reflects the global expertise and standards I gained overseas.

What do you like about your job the most?

I've been in the beauty industry for nearly 25 years and, as I've progressed my career from beauty therapist to appearance medicine specialist, I've had the opportunity to help some incredible women.

Some of the most rewarding sessions I've had are with women undergoing treatment for cancer - their courage is so inspiring, and I love being able to make them feel a little better. It's for that reason that I regularly volunteer for cancer support groups like Look Good, Feel Better.

I've also seen permanent makeup make a life-changing difference for people who suffer from alopecia and vision impairment. And I love working with clients who are busy mums, who rely on permanent makeup to make their day a little bit easier.

What is your proudest work moment?

When I left the UK eight years ago, I was seven months pregnant and recently separated, with the dream of starting up my own business. While I had a strong vision, at that stage I never imagined the level that my business would grow to. Being asked to be a judge in the upcoming New Zealand Cosmetic Tattooist of the Year awards is also definitely an achievement I am really proud of.

What is the best piece of career advice you've received?

Do what you love, by turning your passion into a career, and you will never work a day in your life.