Fire restaurant opened in the Mount this summer and together with its sister restaurant, No.8, was a welcome addition to the Mount dining scene, adding a touch of glamour as well as being inviting and welcoming.

They are both owned by renowned restauranteurs Mike Fraser and Lloyd Rooney, who also run four other successful New Zealand restaurants, The Quay and No.8 in Whangarei, The Cove in Waipu and The Dune in Mangawhai.

Fire is a great addition to the Mount dining scene

In a prime Mount location, Fire has an ultra modern fit out, with an outside covered deck and dining area downstairs and a larger dining space and bar upstairs overlooking the Mount shops and Te Papa o Nga Manu Porotakataka reserve. Fire has been a go-to dining space all summer, and come winter, it is proving equally as popular with heaters and blankets providing a cosy outdoor space.

The upstairs is also proving a sought after space for larger groups, and can be booked for parties and functions.

The menu changes seasonally, and Head chef, Shane Kearns has been working on the new winter menu which we are keen to try.

I'll have

I start with Butternut Ravioli, Brown Butter, Wild Mushroom, Truffle, Parmesan Dressing. A generous portion, it would be large enough to share or even as a main. The soft pillows of pasta with the sweetness of the butternut filling offset by the rich earthy truffle and mushrooms, made for a sophisticated winter warmer.

Te Mana Lamb Rump, with Smoked Aubergine, Cashew Parmesan, Olive Oil Sabayon, Jus

For mains I had the lamb rump - Te Mana Rump, with Smoked Aubergine, Cashew Parmesan, Olive Oil Sabayon, Jus. Aubergine is one of my favourite foods and this did not disappoint, with the velvety texture of the eggplant complimenting the meat. The lamb was sensational - buttery tender and moist.

The dessert menu is droolingly good. I had the smoked crème brulee, served with shortbread, raspberries, meringue, and raspberry sorbet. Wonderfully presented, a decadent combination of crunch and creamy, hot and cold, it was delicious.

Pork & Prawn Rillette

He'll have

He had Pork & Prawn Rillette to start, which consisted of plump marinated prawns and pork, dressed with orange puree and coriander shoots, a successful combination of the delicate seafood with rich denseness of pork with an Asian-inspired vibe.

For mains, he had the Duck Leg - a confit leg, served with carrot cream, baby carrot, burnt orange, watercress, and citrus jus. The succulent flesh of the duck was offset by an alluring sweetness of the carrots and tang of orange.

Smoked crème brulee, served with shortbread, raspberries, meringue, and raspberry sorbet

For dessert, he had mango, ginger and coriander cheesecake, with mango sorbet and lemon curd. The intriguing combination of the ginger, mango and coriander base was a winner, and the rich, milky softness of the cheesecake topping went perfectly with the tasty sorbet. We both declared we would be back for our heavenly desserts alone.

Mango, ginger and coriander cheesecake, with mango sorbet and lemon curd

The verdict

With heart-warmingly delicious new winter dishes, stylish interiors and alluring outdoor spaces, Fire continues to burn bright in the heart of the Mount's vibrant dining scene.

The details

121 Maunganui Rd, Mount Maunganui

Phone: 07-929 7011

Reservations: fireatthemount.co.nz