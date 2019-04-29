Opened last year, the Good Home Gastro Pub prides itself on being your local restaurant and bar, serving your favourite drinks and delicious meals for lunch and dinner.

"Come on in, put your feet up, stay a while," is what the sign says on the wall behind the bar. So that is exactly what we did. We met up with our daughter and her partner at the Good Home Gastro Pub for a Thursday night dinner.

Walking into the bar we were immediately taken with the space created by such a high pitch ceiling and the eclectic décor, giving the pub a comfortable welcoming feel.

At 6pm the pub was two-thirds full and gave Good Home Gastro Pub a warm buzz without the noise associated with a busy establishment.

Advertisement

We ordered a couple of beers and a wine prior to moving into the restaurant. The tap beer included Stella Artois, Guinness, Little Creatures, and Speights Mid Ale. We ordered a glass of Little Creatures $11, a glass of Speights Mid Ale, $8 and a Speights Gold $8.

We perused the wine selection and the sauvignon blanc range included Wither Hills, The Ned and Graham Norton and we had a choice of by the glass 150ml or 250ml or bottle.

She chose a Graham Norton 250ml glass at $11 per glass.

We were invited to be seated at 6.15pm by our friendly waitress and began deliberating the menu.

Good Home is a gastro pub at Coast Papamoa

On the menu

The very comprehensive menu is based on classic home-style cooking, with a modern mouth-watering twist.

There's something for every appetite, big or small, with vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options.

You have a choice of snacks, sides, the grill, combos, burgers, old favourites, pizza and salads, not to mention the wide dessert choice.

We all chose off different parts of the menu, which gave us a great variety.

We decided to share from the snack menu and chose the Prawn and Sweet Corn Fritters with avocado salsa and jalapeno crème ($14) - a very generous portion.

The fritters were crispy and the avocado salsa was delicious. It would easily feed two as a snack with a pint.

We also had the Pulled Pork Roti with shallot, kimchi, sriracha mayo ($16). We all agreed this was scrumptious with flavours that complemented the pulled pork beautifully. Great with a cold beer or wine.

I'll have

I found it hard to make a decision and hovered between a burger, steak and fish and chips.

I chose fish and chips, which comprised beer-battered market fish with chunky potatoes, pea smash and garden salad, $24.

The serving was generous with two large pieces of fish and I loved the chunky potatoes. It was very satisfying and filling, leaving no room for dessert, sadly.

Good Home Coast Papamoa

They'll have

She chose off the Fire Grill, opting for Organic Pork Chop with Apple Verde and Roast Gravy, $25.

She also ordered a salad - Broccoli with Soy, Sesame, Almond, Japanese Mayo and Crispy Chill, $10.

The pork was perfectly cooked and was a very generous serving and paired with the apple verde and the broccoli was deliciously juicy and tender. The serving beat her so I finished her plate while the family shared the broccoli salad.

She had no room for dessert either but when we go for dinner again we will be trying the Lemon Merigue Sundae - lemon curd, crispy meringue and shortbread crumble - sounds divine!

The family chose the Fried Chicken burger - Ranch, Iceberg, American Cheese and Dill Pickles served with fries, $21, and the Moroccan Spiced Lamb pizza with harissa, feta, dukkah, rocket and lemon pizza at $24. Both were very generous portions and again incredibly tasty.

We couldn't get over the servings' sizes and all agreed the menu is well priced and good value.

The verdict

If you are looking for a night out with friends or family, we can certainly recommend Good Home Gastro Pub Coast Papamoa.

With winter looming it's a great place to meet up with friends and enjoy the ambience of this cool pub vibe. And in summer there is plenty of outdoor space to enjoy the beach resort of Papamoa. And we will be coming back on Fridays for live music and Saturdays for the rugby on their massive big screen.

The details

1 Papamoa Beach Rd, Papamoa Beach, Papamoa 3118

Hours: Open ⋅ Closes 10PM

Phone: 07-572 0439