Kiwibuild is coming to the Bay of Plenty.

Details of the Bay of Plenty region's first homes to be built under the Government's flagship housing policy will be announced on Wednesday, a KiwiBuild spokesman says.

The announcement will be held at Classic Builders' Kaimai Views development in Ōmokoroa.

Details of the numbers and types of properties, prices and timeframes will be part of the announcement.

Advertisement

Western Bay mayor Garry Webber has been invited to the reveal but says he can't comment further because he doesn't know the details of the arrangement between the Government and Classic Builders.

Kaimai Views is a $60 million subdivision set up as a Special Housing Area in 2015 under the former National Government.

It was a partnership between the Western Bay of Plenty District Council - which provided 17.5ha of land on the expectation it would be cost-neutral to ratepayers - and developer Classic Builders, the Bay of Plenty Times reported in 2017.

The plan was to build 242 homes, of which half would be priced below the median house price in the Western Bay.

The announcement will coincide with a visit to Tauranga of Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford on Wednesday morning.

He will not attend the KiwiBuild announcement.

Twyford will meet representatives of the Western Bay and Tauranga councils, including both mayors, and the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to discuss transport and housing in the region.

KiwiBuild and the minister have been under fire in recent weeks.

The Government scrapped the scheme's interim targets in January and last week there was confusion over whether it had also scrapped its target of building 100,000 KiwiBuild homes over 10 years.

National's housing spokeswoman, Judith Collins, called for KiwiBuild to be scrapped and for Twyford to resign.

Twyford said he was going nowhere and has committed to the 100,000 target.

KiwiBuild homes are available in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Taranaki, Wellington, Canterbury and Otago.