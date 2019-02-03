Own rural land in Rotorua? Want your share of $40 million?

The Incentives Scheme has been set up for rural landowners in the Lake Rotorua catchment to permanently reduce their nitrogen footprint, by selling it.

Nutrients, like nitrogen, are leaching through the ground into Lake Rotorua from land uses and a 320 tonne reduction of nitrogen needs to be made to ensure the lake is returned to a healthier state for the future.

Rotorua Te Arawa Lakes Programme partner Bay of Plenty Regional Council councillor Arapeta Tahana said all landowners in the Rotorua catchment have the opportunity to do their part to help clean up Lake Rotorua by making nutrient reductions through land use changes, with land owners being paid for their efforts over and above those required by regulations.

"Landowners only have until 2022 to make use of the $40 million Incentives Scheme.

"We already have 11 agreements with landowners under the scheme, securing over a 20 tonne reduction in nitrogen entering the lake."

Councillor Tahana said nitrogen reductions made through the pastoral sector can also benefit from a $2.2 million advice and support service through the Rotorua Te Arawa Lakes Programme.

The services helps landowners work out their current state of nitrogen leaching through an independent land use advisor and if needed, helps them develop a Nutrient Management Plan, he said.

The Incentives Scheme was designed to remove 100 tonnes of nitrogen from Lake Rotorua and has been set up to buy nitrogen off landowners who want to permanently lower their nitrogen discharge.

How it works

The Incentives Scheme is an easy process :

• The scheme is a voluntary, private negotiation between landowner and a negotiator representing a decision-making committee.

• Bay of Plenty Regional Council funds the farm consultants who will ascertain whether you've got nitrogen to sell (you can choose your own consultant).

• They complete the paperwork and provide it to you with written documentation. They also recommend you liaise with your lawyer.

• Once you're happy with the agreement, you sign, make any necessary land use changes and they put the money in your bank account.

Who can apply

Any landowner within the Rotorua catchment who has nitrogen to sell is eligible to apply.

They are ready and waiting to negotiate purchasing nitrogen. Have a chat to your Bay of Plenty Regional Council Land Management Officer on 07 921 3377 or visit rotorualakes.co.nz.

Other ways to reduce contaminants entering our lakes and help their health:

• Fence streams and waterways to keep stock off stream banks and out of the water (a reticulated stock water supply provides better environmental care)

• Plant along streams and waterways (ideally locally sourced native plants)

• Avoid overgrazing steep slopes and pasture near waterways

• Catch and control stock effluent to avoid losing nutrients and bacteria from the soil to groundwater

• Avoid spraying chemicals near waterways

• Apply fertiliser carefully, especially near waterways

• Run a nutrient budget to avoid overuse of fertiliser

• Make your drains and waterways more fish friendly with a few simple modifications

• Minimise use of tracks that damage riparian or wetland areas.