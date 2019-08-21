A Whanganui team has won back-to-back BNZ Inter-Association National Super Vets Badminton titles after an unbeaten run this season.

Dave Berry, Kevin Ross, Chris Burtt, Paul Crocker and Martin Lubransky, Jocelyn Cranston, Eugenie Gray, Sue Haden, Donna Ryan and Sue Wooddin went into Saturday's final two ties in Feilding as strong favourites.

The Whanganui side were one point clear of Taranaki who had played six ties and lost one and two points ahead of Waitakere 1 and Counties-Manukau who had played six and lost two in the nine-team competition.

Whanganui needed to win both ties against seventh-placed Waitakere 3 and second-placed Taranaki to retain the title won last year.

With Waitakere 3 dispatched 6-3, the Whanganui team set its sights on the far stronger Taranaki side.

Team captain and former New Zealand age group representative Ross said parts of this team had played together at various stages for many years and most combined to win this title last year.

"We went into the first tie a bit nervous, which was odd," Ross said.

"With the age and experience in our team you would think nerves would not be an issue. However, the lighting in the stadium wasn't what we were used to and it took a bit to get accustomed to. I think we are blessed with an excellent stadium here in Whanganui, so we're a bit spoiled. In the end we managed to master Waitakere 3, the weaker of our two ties on Saturday.

"As captain I asked the team to take it one game at a time. In the afternoon we played far better against Taranaki and nice to get the win and another national title," Ross said.