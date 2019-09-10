A Hamilton-based Volvo car showroom is the latest setting to display a collection of new paintings by renowned Raglan artist Sam Mathers later this month.

Visitors to Duncan and Ebbett will be treated to Mathers' new collection of more than 20 artworks in a collaboration between art and motoring that is the first of its kind in New Zealand.

The three-day exhibition will run from September 19 to 21 and will showcase Mathers' work among the fleet of Volvo cars on display, highly praised for their aesthetically pleasing form and innovative vehicle design.

The artworks, which carry Mathers' signature nautical theme, are said to be a natural fit for the prestigious car manufacturer's brand, and the exhibition promises to be fun, quirky and inspirational.

Advertisement

"There's definitely element of serendipity in my work," says Mathers.

"I work with a lot of layers and sanding, and that dynamic is really noticeable with this new collection.

"What's great about exhibiting in a car showroom is that visitors will be able to see the detail of the work really closely in a different and probably more relaxed environment," says Mathers.

The exhibition runs from Thursday September 19 to Saturday September 21 at Duncan and Ebbett, Cnr Maahanga Drive and Te Kowhai Road, The Base, Hamilton. Visitors are also invited to the opening of the exhibition on 19 September 19 from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.