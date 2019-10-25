All Saint the medium cross breed dog wanted was to be loved.

After his first owner became too unwell to care for him, he became riddled with pressure sores, flea-bitten ears and had poor body condition.

Kim Moon, SPCA animal welfare inspector for the Manawatū-Whanganui region, said Saint's case was reported to the SPCA in 2018 and his owner surrendered him, wanting what was best for him.

No legal action was taken against his previous owner.

Advertisement

Saint, now almost 4 years old, made his way to the kennels at SPCA Whanganui where he met animal attendant Catherine Wilson.

Wilson said he came in looking very sad and skinny.

"He was just a sad dog, he had yellow around his neck and bottom but within a couple of days he got his smile on and couldn't take his smile away.

"He just wanted a bit of TLC."

After getting Saint up to his goal weight, he was adopted by a young family in Whanganui whom he adores, Wilson said.

"I've seen photos and he's licking them, playing with them, he's found his home."

She said he was loving all the new attention.

One of his favourite activities is lying in the sun on his mat and, as soon as the sun moves, he moves his mat to stay in the sun.

Advertisement

"He went out looking pretty good but now he's totally white and absolutely loved and put on weight. You can't wipe the smile off his face - he's just such a happy chappy."

He came to the SPCA in poor body condition. Photo / Supplied

For Wilson, seeing an animal go to a good home and knowing they will be loved is the highlight of her job.

She said there were always different circumstances and reason why animals were given up and placed into SPCA care.

But by adopting one "you're making a big difference to a dog's life, you're giving a dog a second chance and they'll just love you for it", Wilson said.

The Whanganui SPCA is hosting a Great NZ Paws Walk on November 9 to gain support from the community to support animals like Saint.

The event raises fund to help sick, injured and neglected animals in SPCA care.

It is part of a nationwide event aiming to prevent animal cruelty.

Whanganui SPCA centre will open its doors for a behind-the-scenes look on the day. There will also be a walk around town, stopping in three spots along the way for dogs to run around, and an agility course will be set up on Springvale Park.

All dogs and their owners are welcome to attend.

To register visit https://www.greatpawswalk.co.nz