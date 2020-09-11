Thank you for your kindness

Yesterday I had cause to visit the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre to dispose of a variety of items including a fadge of green waste. By the time I had got the mundane items into their correct "bins" I was puffing like a steam engine climbing the Raurimu Spiral and went to pay for the fadge before I unloaded it.

The bloke who got the eftpos hand-held out asked if I was okay. I assured him that I was and explained that I had a lung problem but would be able to manage.

Before I even reached the green waste area I was accosted by another young bloke who wanted to give me a hand, obviously alerted by the first fellow. Despite my assurances that I could manage it he persisted and once the car was stationary he was on the job.

I would like to thank both these lads for their kindness and I sincerely hope that the helpful unloader takes my advice and gives up smoking having seen the result of 50 years of stupidity. With a bit of luck he will educate his mates too.

D PARTNER

Eastown

Life is good, short or long

Judith Robinson (Letters, September 9) wants to save animals from human exploitation, no mention of those exploited by lions and crocodiles.

If animals, to use Judith's words, had not been exploited there would be no humans on Earth, or cattle in New Zealand - they were brought here in little wooden ships, some never made it, along with the human cargo, total exploitation.

Now we have these people far removed from the realities of the world, where other people have to rear animals and dispose of by killing them, so the squeamish can enjoy a nice leg of lamb or a beautiful steak, yummie.

Judith, death has no memory, having a life is good no matter how short because no animal or human knows how long it will be. Domestic animals have no life if humans have no use for them, the little lambies love skipping in the sun, calves too.

Face the realities and get on with making your life happy and successful.

GARTH SCOWN

Whanganui

End vile trade

I completely agree with Judith Robinson's letter "Too long for live export decision" (Letters, September 9).

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor has been reviewing the live animal export trade since 2017. Since then thousands of animals have suffered due to heat stress, dietary change, unable to reach food and water, disease and broken bones. Cows abort their calves aboard these carriers. We can only imagine the suffering involved on the stalled, pitching, then capsized live animal carrier, in yet another glaringly devastating example of why this cruel industry must be ended.

Not even modern technology and weather reports can help a stricken vessel in a typhoon. Cloven-hooved animals belong on land, not on the slippery faeces-covered steel decks on a heaving ocean.

The same carrier drifted for 25 hours before its engine was repaired on a previous occasion and was renowned for breaking down.

When will both our governments stop using the excuse that other countries will take over if we stop the vile trade. Judith is right, both our countries' reputations for animal welfare are just as bad as third world countries with no welfare standards, for once the animals are loaded we cannot protect them.

New Zealand voters need to be informed when they go to the polls.

DIANE CORNELIUS

Seacliff Park, South Australia