O

n a rainy afternoon, there's laughter that trickles down the phone line from Denis Arnott, who's paused a game of Rummy-O with friends Betty Hohepa and Joan Bell.

The retirees get together every Tuesday at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Friendship grows with age

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A lifetime shared

Friends good for the heart