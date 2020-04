Two people have been seriously injured in a crash this morning.

Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on the Old Coach Rd in Pongakawa about 9.30am, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

"It appears there were four people in the vehicle, two of whom were seriously injured.

"One was transported to hospital by helicopter, the other by ambulance."

The Serious Crash Unit was notified, she said.