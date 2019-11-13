A $4.5 million realignment roading project is on the radar for a traffic safety blackspot on a Northland road that has been the scene of serious crashes and a least one fatal accident.

But interim work to make the section of Ngunguru Rd known as Murphy's corner, 12km northeast of Whangarei, includes a minor reshape of this corner in and the installation of electronic warning signs.

The latest crash about 6.20am yesterday involved a head-on collision, leaving one woman trapped her in car while another vehicle ended up 10 metres off the road in a paddock.

The Whangārei District Council

