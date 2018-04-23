At least five people have been killed after the driver of a white rental van ploughed into pedestrians - including a woman pushing a stroller - in Toronto, before apparently confronting police.
Authorities say the white van hit the crowd of pedestrians at the busy Yonge St and Finch Ave in north Toronto about 1.30pm local time (5.30am, NZT).
Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.
The vehicle immediately fled but was found several blocks away, and the driver was taken into custody, police said. Fox reported witnesses as saying the driver was waving a weapon-like object at police.
A driver described the horror unfolding: "He smashed into someone over there...then I saw him go straight ahead. He;s going 70-80 clicks. He's hitting people one by one, it's a nightmare man.
"It's really bad, I can't believe it's happening. He hit every single person on the sidewalk. All I see is people crumbling one by one."
Cabinet ministers from the G7 countries are gathering in Toronto to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.
More to come
- With AP