Jamie Bulger's killers have received nearly £380,000 ($736,827) to cover their legal fees since the two-year-old was murdered in 1993, according to a freedom of information request.

Shameful murderers Robert Thompson and Jon Venables even used £39,472 ($76,536) of taxpayers' cash to challenge the 15-year sentence they were awarded for brutally killing the young child.

The pair were just 10 when they led little Jamie from the Metro shopping centre in Merseyside to a train track where they tortured him for hours before leaving him for dead, reports Daily Mail.

And now 25 years on from the atrocious crime, it has emerged the British taxpayer has paid a staggering sum to fund the killers through the British legal system.

Last month, the Mirror reported Venables, now 35, received almost £260,000 ($504,144) in legal aid. And now it has emerged Thompson was awarded £119,152 ($231,037).

The pair even had the gall to seek £39,472 from the public purse in 1994 when they hired top barristers to challenge the 15-year sentence they were given for murdering the small child.

Shameful murderer Robert Thompson. Photo / Getty Images

In 2000, Thompson, 35, brought an action for "breach of confidence", with legal bills topping £25,000 ($48,475). That same year, another case cost £25,589 ($49,617).

In 2001, his legal team were paid £25,011 ($48,496) to represent him in a ­judicial review, figures released under freedom of information laws reveal.

The payouts have ­caused heartache for James's father Ralph, who had a claim for legal aid blocked when he wanted to ­challenge a parole board decision to free the two killers.

The Ministry of Justice told The Mirror: "In civil legal aid cases, an applicant has to satisfy merits and financial means tests.

Jon Venables and Robert Thompson even used $76,536 of taxpayers' cash to challenge the 15-year sentence they were awarded for brutally killing the young child. Photo / Getty Images

"If they do not satisfy these tests then legal aid will not be made ­available."

This is the latest story of the killers making the most of state-paid benefits for their own gain.

Last month it was reported Jon Venables demanded taxpayer-funded facial plastic surgery because he fears he will be attacked in the street when he is released from prison from his latest offence, of being in possession of child pornography.

The murderer, who cannot be pictured for legal reasons, begged for the operation before he is freed so he can hide his identity from would-be attackers.