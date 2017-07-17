An online fundraiser has been established for Bali prison escapee Shaun Davidson, who the page describes as "Australia's most loveable fugitive".

But it seems not too many share the love.

A person under the presumed pseudonym Beanna Winner (crack that code if you can) from Davidson's home state of Western Australia, established the page on Saturday with a $50,000 target.

In 24 hours, just three people have donated a grand total of $60.

Davidson could well be behind the Beanna Winner profile, being known to have five Facebook profiles under different names.

He is also quite fond of the use of rhyming prose in his social media posts, as is the person behind the establishment of the page.

The prison escapee, who tunnelled his way out of Bali's notorious Kerobokan prison last month and has taunted authorities since, claims to be living it up in Dubai.

But authorities don't buy it.

It is believed he could be hiding out in Thailand.

Davidson appears to enjoying his new-found infamy and comparisons to Leonardo Di Caprio's fugitive character in the movie Catch Me If You Can.

"latest articles say the police know where i am ummmm old news i checked in on facebook everyone knows where i am hahahahaha," it was posted from the profile Matthew Rageone Ridler last Monday, which is widely believed to belong to the Davidson.

The wannabe rapper also occasionally takes to Facebook to insinuate in rhyming prose he's revelling in his fugitive status.

"I'm a real life action movie star nah im (sic) just normal b (sic) there aint (sic) noway (sic) a penetentry (sic) is ever holding me from oz to bali amsterdam to germany you better believe it when i say my life is no lie im (sic) sippn (sic) on this cocktail on the beaches of dubai," he wrote in early July.

The online fundraiser, established on Saturday, also used rhyme to urge anyone who is a fan of the Perth native to donate to "keep this hilarious saga going".

"Dig deep for australias (sic) most loveable fugitive Shaun Davidson as he dug deep aswell lol," the poster wrote.

"Don't crush the glory be a part of the story donate hell appreciate."

A Facebook fan page established for Davidson has garnered nearly 1000 likes.