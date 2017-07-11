A Las Vegas doctor who admitted to having a "Sleeping Beauty fetish" has been jailed for 50 years for drugging and raping unconscious patients, including a teenage girl.

During his trial, Binh "Ben" Chung, 43, told jurors he had a Sleeping Beauty fetish so was aroused by unconscious women.

He also insisted that his patients agreed to the sexual acts, which he videotaped.

The district judge who tried the case, Kathleen Delaney, said the convict's acts were "abhorrent and unfathomable" and "incredibly disturbing", according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Chung was convicted of 11 of the 14 counts against him, including using a minor in the production of pornography, kidnapping, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, and four counts of sexual assault.

"We're very happy the jury saw things the way we did," prosecutor Alex Chen said after the trial on May 22. "Justice was served in this case."

During a four-hour testimony on Thursday , the married doctor explained to jurors that he had sex with a woman in the tapes at her apartment, in his car and his southwest valley office at Sundance Medical center. He said that while she appeared unconscious, she was just acting to his fantasy, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Prosecutor Alex Chen grilled him with questions, and his statement came across as confusing and sometimes contradictory.

"Sleeping Beauty, kind of like a Disney movie, right?" Chen asked.

Chung explained that "Sleeping Beauty" meant "Princess." He also discussed his fetish, which is known as somnophilia and defined as sexual arousal by another's unconsciousness.

Chung was acquitted of two counts of open or gross lewdness, a gross misdemeanor, in connection with an alleged act involving the teen, and one felony count of administration of a drug to aid the commission of a felony in connection with another patient, the journal reported.

Stone-faced and suited up, Chung left the courtroom with his lawyers after the verdict was read.

He also said that, while he doesn't find the fetish weird, he feels "very ashamed and embarrassed to even talk about this."

Later in the testimony he told jurors that he no longer feels desire to do such an act, but that it's still "erotic" to him, according to the Review-Journal.

The prosecutor then played the video, which shows Chung having sex with what appears to be an unconscious woman, and asked why the woman's body appeared limp when the doctor re-positioned her.

Chung explained that the woman is a very good actor, then pointed to a moment where her head rolled to show that she was actually awake.

The doctor also denied visiting websites that depicted sexual assaults on sleeping women.

Chung also testified at one point that he had a doctor-patient fetish to explain why he was wearing a latex clove in the video, but later reneged on that statement, saying that he had just "absentmindedly" forgotten to remove the glove, reported the Review-Journal.

The defendant was accused of drugging and molesting two other women, as well as a teenage girl.

One of Chung's victims called him a "monster" and told a judge that she never suspected he could be so harmful.

"I never could have imagined he was a monster," the woman said. "I could not believe someone would do something so harmful."

In an encounter with one of the other women at his office, Chung taped a procedure to document her treatment, saying that she agreed to it.

He first claimed that written consent should have been part of the victim's medical record, then later said that she gave verbal consent.

Chung also claimed that the video that prosecutors say depict him having sex with a teenage girl are actually of him having sex with the woman with whom he had an affair. The doctor has denied ever touching, kissing or molesting the girl, according to the Las Vegas publication.

An investigation into Chung first began in 2015 when his then-wife, Brenda Wong, discovered video recordings of the alleged rapes in which she recognised one of the victims and said she appeared unconscious.

Authorities searched Chung's computers and hard drives and found ten videos of child pornography.

Prosecutors also said that Chung sedated patients with drugs such as ketamine or midazolam, which they found in excess in a junk drawer while raiding his office.

Two of the victims filed a lawsuit against he and his wife, alleging intentional infliction of emotional distress, battery, false imprisonment and negligence.

Chung has been in custody since June 2015.