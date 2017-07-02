A man who mowed down a cyclist and left him for dead boasted about the incident saying "the c*** deserved it".

Father-of-three Steve Jarvie was on a Sunday bike ride when motorist Ben Smith ran him off the road along Sydney's Old Pacific Highway.

One witness said they heard Smith at a nearby cafe minutes later saying: "The f***ing bike rider shouldn't have been in the middle of the road".

On Friday, Smith faced court where they heard how he caused Jarvie to fall and then brag about his hate for cyclists.

In court Jarvie's fiance Linda Ellis sat just metres away from Smith, telling the judge: "Steve's life was needlessly lost in a moment of reckless stupidity and madness - an insane criminal tragedy.

"His sudden and horrendous death has plunged me into the most unimaginable nightmare that I struggle to wake up from.

"Our hopes and dreams of a long happy and peaceful life died with him that day."

Crown Prosecutor Mark Hobart SC said Smith's hatred towards cyclists was evident by a chilling Facebook post in which he warned cyclists they would "keep copping abuse and 2 inch fly-bys".

× The incident occurred on February 17, 2013, only months before Mr Jarvie was due to marry his fiance Linda Ellis. Photo / Supplied The incident occurred on February 17, 2013, only months before Mr Jarvie was due to marry his fiance Linda Ellis. Photo / Supplied

"His state of mind was so obviously perverse, so obviously over-the-top that as evidenced by what occurred before the ride, and further supported by what he said after the ride, in rather disgusting terms, when he indicated using expletives, that the deceased 'deserved it'," Mr Hobart said.

"That indicates a severe dislike or hatred to cyclists and in particular Mr Jarvie - who was one of them."

Smith was found guilty of manslaughter and faces up to 25 years behind bars for killing the 61-year-old.

He will be sentenced on Monday.