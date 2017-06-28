Travelers were in for a surprise when they went to collect their luggage after their flight.

Passengers found a large number of crabs had joined their bags on the carousel at baggage claim.

The rotating crustaceans were captured on cellphone video which was posted to YouTube on Friday, according to Daily Mail.

Though it is not positive where the footage was shot, one commenter suggested it took place in New York City.

It appears that the crabs escaped from their container, where they rode during the flight.

As travelers see the rotating crabs on the carousel, many giggled at the crawling creatures.

Others had to move the crabs themselves in order to get to their luggage.

One person can even be heard in the video saying: "Oh my goodness!"

A man in the video appears to be collecting the crabs from the carousel and putting them into what looks like a cooler.

As he tries to pick up the crabs, other passengers have to back away to let him through.

This isn't the first time crustaceans have been found at an airport recently.

On Monday morning, a Transportation Security Administration worker found a 20-lb lobster in a bag while he was screening luggage at the Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts.

It is perfectly legal to fly with a live lobster in either a checked or carry-on bag according to TSA guidelines, though they do urge that passengers call and check with their airline ahead of time to be safe.