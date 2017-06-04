Lions fans react to London terror attack: 'It's absolutely tragic it could happen again'

By Heath Moore

At the Waitangi treaty grounds news is filtering through to the British & Irish Lions fans of the terrorist attack in London.

One Brit said: "It's absolutely tragic it could happen again and so soon. It's shocking. You feel helpless so far away from home but in many ways it's a blessing we're on tour."

Another said: "So awful... When you wake up and go to work, head out to town you never imagine something like this could happen. That it could be your last day. I've had enough."

Another said: "It puts the game of rugby, the whole Lions' tour into perspective."

A number of Lions' fans didn't find out the tragic news until after speaking to the Herald, with one woman shedding a tear.

A Brit living in New Zealand told the Herald at the treaty ground:

"The English won't ever admit that we are scared.

"We've been through two world wars, IRA bombings, the London bombing and now two attacks this year. Not one Brit will ever tell you we are scared."

- NZ Herald