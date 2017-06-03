Tiny dog rescued after getting stuck inside a tree trunk

A tiny pet dog found itself in a spot of bother, prompting a rescue effort from local firefighters.

Rocco, a small dachshund, became stuck inside a tree trunk in a Salem, Kentucky, cemetery after climbing into a nearby hole dug by a groundhog, according to Daily Mail.

The dog was spotted by two off-duty Kentucky State Troopers who were mowing the cemetery lawn when they heard a barking sound in "a wooded area", according to state police.

Kentucky State Police Sergeant Michael Williams and Trooper Gerick spent several minutes looking around before finding Rocco trapped inside a tree trunk with his head sticking out of a hole.

When the two officers couldn't rescue the small dog themselves, they called upon the Salem Fire Department.

The pooch was fed and watered by the officers until help arrived.

Firefighter Daniel Newcomb used a chainsaw to cut out a section of the tree and free Rocco before returning him safely to his owner Tammy Reed.

"The opening in the tree was made larger, should Rocco or another dog find themselves inside the tree again," the Kentucky State Police said in their social media post.

- With AP

- Daily Mail